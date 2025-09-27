Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11-year-old boy seriously injured in crash at Florida Avenue and County Road 1

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old New Port Richey boy was seriously injured Saturday afternoon when his bicycle collided with a Honda CR-V in Dunedin, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the boy was riding west on Florida Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign before entering the intersection at County Road 1. A northbound Honda CRV, driven by a 17-year-old Dunedin girl, struck the rear of the bicycle, causing the boy to fall.

The driver was not injured. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

