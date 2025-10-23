2 hospitalized after double stabbing in Clearwater: CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two individuals got into a verbal altercation that turned physical Thursday morning in Clearwater on the 1300 Block of Cleveland St., according to the Clearwater Police Department (CPD).
Both individuals suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds and were taken to the hospital.
The event is currently under investigation.
