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2 people shot at bar in Clearwater, police investigating

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police said they are investigating a shooting that happened at a sports bar overnight that left two people injured.

Police said the shooting happened just after midnight on July 13 at the 45 Sports Bar and Lounge in Clearwater.

Officials said two adult men were treated for gunshot wounds at local hospitals, one at Morton Plant in Clearwater and one at St. Joseph's in Tampa.

The investigation is ongoing.

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