Woodson African American Museum reopens in St. Pete after six month renovation

ST. PETE, Fla. — The Woodson African American Museum in St. Petersburg has reopened its doors after a six month renovation.

Executive Director Terry Lipsey Scott said the project was a meaningful journey for everyone involved.

"This has been a faith walk. The creation and renovation of this space has indeed been a faith walk," Lipsey Scott said.

Lipsey Scott has been part of the Woodson since 2008.

When Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Blake Phillips first visited the museum in February, it was gutted. At the time, she explained the renovation was driven by a grant with a strict deadline.

"That million dollars meant so much, but we also recognized that we could not envision allowing that million dollars to go away, so the best use was to enhance our current location," Lipsey Scott said in February.

Manita Moultrie, the museum's curator and project manager for the renovations, said the transformation is visible throughout the space. She added that plans for a future permanent home — which could come with redevelopment of the historic Gas Plant District — remain unchanged.

But at the reopening event, Moultrie added that the community's reaction has been overwhelming.

"Watching individuals come in with their eyes wide open and jaws dropping and just saying the space, the feeling, the energy, oh my God, this has just been very rewarding, very rewarding," Moultrie said.

With the reopening complete, the museum's focus now turns to what comes next.

"We are so excited about navigating this path toward the creation of Florida's first purpose-built African American museum, we take pride in the opportunity and look forward to the day that it will come to fruition," Lipsey Scott said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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