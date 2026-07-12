Small plane makes emergency water landing near Honeymoon Island State Park: DFR

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A small aircraft made an emergency landing in the water near Honeymoon Island State Park on Sunday afternoon, according to Dunedin Fire Rescue (DFR).

Crews responded around 12:38 p.m. to reports of an aircraft emergency near 1 Causeway Boulevard. Officials said the plane experienced an in-flight emergency before coming to rest about 25 yards offshore, according to a news release.

Both occupants safely exited the aircraft and made it to shore. Fire and EMS crews evaluated the occupants, who suffered only minor injuries, DFR said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said its dive team noticed a small fuel leak into the water from the aircraft.

Multiple agencies responded to assist, including the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, U.S. Coast Guard and Florida State Parks, per the release.

The incident remains under investigation.