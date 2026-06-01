2 vehicles caught fire in St. Pete parking garage: SPFR

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPFR) said two vehicles were on fire in a parking garage on Monday morning.

SPFR said crews responded to an automatic fire alarm at 400 Central Avenue just after 7 a.m. on June 1.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they discovered heavy smoke originating from the fourth-floor parking garage.

Crews then located two vehicles on fire and quickly extinguished the fire, per the report.

There were no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, per the report.