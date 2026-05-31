One dead, two critically injured in three-car crash in St. Petersburg: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man is dead and two others are critically injured after a three-car crash early Sunday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

Around 1:15 a.m., a Mercedes sedan driven by Cleveland Sanders, 43, was traveling westbound on 18th Avenue South. For an unknown reason, Sanders crossed the median near 29th Street South and struck an eastbound black Nissan sedan head-on, according to a news release.

Police said the Nissan was driven by Clifford Washington, 27, with Dy’Jean Roberts, 26, in the front passenger seat.

After the initial crash, an Oldsmobile driven by Terrell Burney, 50, was traveling westbound on 18th Avenue South and collided with the front of the Nissan, per the release.

Roberts was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital St. Petersburg, where he died from his injuries. Sanders and Washington were both transported to Bayfront and then airlifted to Tampa General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, SPPD said.

Burney was evaluated at the scene and released.

The investigation is ongoing.