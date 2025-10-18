23-year-old e-bike rider seriously injured in Tarpon Springs crosswalk crash

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department (TSPD), a 23-year-old woman was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after a Chrysler minivan struck her while she rode an e-bike through a marked crosswalk on Lime Street.

Tarpon Springs police and fire crews responded about 3:40 p.m. to the crash just west of U.S. Highway 19 North, where investigators found the bicyclist crossing street from the west sidewalk when she was struck by a 2018 Chrysler minivan driven by John Vargas, 65.

The cyclist, identified as Angelina Gomez, 23, was transported as a trauma alert to Bayonet Point Medical Center in Hudson with serious injuries, the department said.

The Tarpon Springs Police traffic homicide unit said at this time, there is no evidence of impairment by the driver or the bicyclist.

Anyone who has information about this crash is asked to call police.

This is an ongoing investigation.