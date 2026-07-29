2nd murder suspect in deadly Childs Park YMCA shooting turns himself in: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Pete Police Department (SPPD) said an 18-year-old man, identified as the second suspect in a killing, has turned himself on Tuesday.

SPPD said on July 29 that Jeremiah Peterson is in custody for felony murder following the death of an 18-year-old man after a shooting inside a bathroom at the Childs Park YMCA last week.

An 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and he later died of his injuries, per SPPD.

Police said the 18-year-old victim and another 18-year-old man had traveled from Clearwater to St. Petersburg to purchase a gun.

According to police, the two teenagers met 18-year-old My'Kiese Johnson of St. Petersburg and Peterson at the YMCA. The report said they all went into the bathroom to conduct a transaction, and it turned violent, and gunfire was exchanged.

Police responded to the shooting at the facility located at 691 43rd St. S. shortly after 2 p.m. on July 22.

Johnson was shot in the face and went to the hospital to receive treatment, per SPPD.

Johnson was then arrested and he was later charged with felony murder.