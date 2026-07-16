ST. PETE, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee was doing live weather reports from the Sunrise Sale in St. Petersburg on Thursday morning.

The 53rd annual Sunrise Sale on July 16 starts at 6:43 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. During the sale, shoppers are encouraged to wear their pajamas while shop at the nearly 50 participating stores.

WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by the Sunrise Sale in St. Pete

Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by the Sunrise Sale in St. Pete

Tampa Bay 28's Robert Boyd spoke to participating businesses before the event and broke down everything you need to know.

Dee told Boyd the Sunrise Sale actually fits perfectly into his schedule.

“Yeah, for a lot of folks this is a novelty, right- to get up, wear your PJs, go shopping- but for me it’s a normal occurrence. I get up at two o’clock in the morning every day, so this is actually like a lunchtime sale for me,” said Dee.

For a map of every store participating in the Sunrise Sale, click here.