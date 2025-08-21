7 request hospitalization after school bus crash with students in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Fla. — The Gulfport Police Department said a school bus with students (37 total occupants) was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

According to Gulfport Police, the crash happened around 57th Street South and 11th Avenue South near the entry to the Boca Ciega High School bus loop.

Officials said a Nissan Altima, with the driver and two passengers inside, was illegally parked in front of a "No Parking/Standing" sign on 11th Avenue. While parked there, a student opened the rear driver's side door of the Nissan into the school bus as it passed the parked car, causing the door and the bus to make contact.

Police said the door of the Nissan was damaged, and the bus had a few scratches. No visible or serious injuries were reported, but seven people did request to go to the hospital.

Police issued the driver of the Nissan a citation. The investigation is ongoing.