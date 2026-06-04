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85-year-old woman struck, killed by backward-moving truck towing trailer in Seminole: FHP

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SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a Seminole woman is dead after she was struck by a backward-moving truck towing a trailer on Thursday morning.

FHP said a Toyota Tundra, driven by a 57-year-old Seminole man, was towing an enclosed utility trailer and backing up on Bellewood Avenue North at around 10:15 a.m. on June 4.

While approaching 136th Street North, the trailer struck an 85-year-old Seminole woman who was walking eastbound along the roadway edge, according to the report.

FHP said the woman died at the scene of the crash.

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