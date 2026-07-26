Local businesses gear up for 727 Day events

ST. PETE, Fla. — Restaurants, businesses and residents across Pinellas County are marking 727 Day with weekend events celebrating the region and its area code.

One of the businesses taking part is Driftwood Cafe in St. Petersburg, where customers were served breakfast, lunch and homemade ice cream as part of the celebration.

Manager of Driftwood Cafe Ashley Nester said, "727 is an opportunity for us to give the community a little bit of a deal and opportunity to come out enjoy the somewhat hot weather but it brings everybody together it's not just ice cream it's our way to celebrate the community celebrate St. Pete and just something we can do a little bit back and everybody comes out and has a good time ice cream and a great view."

The annual event recognizes the 727 area code, which serves much of Pinellas County, including St. Petersburg and Clearwater.

Businesses across the area are hosting promotions, themed menus and community events leading up to Monday's official 727 Day celebration.