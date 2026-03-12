Avoid the area: Largo Police investigating shooting at Melrose on the Bay Apartments

LARGO, Fla. — Police are responding to a shooting at the Melrose on the Bay Apartment Complex.
The investigation is active, and officers say the area is not safe for vehicles or pedestrians. Citizens are being urged to avoid the complex and surrounding streets.
Largo Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.
Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US
The FBI says its counterterrorism teams are ready to mobilize as experts warn of potential sleeper cell attacks, lone wolf violence, and Iranian cyberattacks targeting U.S. systems.
Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US