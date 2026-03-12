Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Avoid the area: Largo Police investigating shooting at Melrose on the Bay Apartments

Covering_Pinellas.png
WFTS
Covering_Pinellas.png
Posted

LARGO, Fla. — Police are responding to a shooting at the Melrose on the Bay Apartment Complex.

The investigation is active, and officers say the area is not safe for vehicles or pedestrians. Citizens are being urged to avoid the complex and surrounding streets.

Largo Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.

Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US

The FBI says its counterterrorism teams are ready to mobilize as experts warn of potential sleeper cell attacks, lone wolf violence, and Iranian cyberattacks targeting U.S. systems.

Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.