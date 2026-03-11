Murder trial underway for man tied to tire-iron beating death of Clearwater man

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The jury trial for the second suspect in the 2022 beating death of a 49-year-old Clearwater Beach man is underway this week.

Back on Oct. 21, 2022, Clearwater Police Department arrested then 18-year-old Savonne Morrison of Land O' Lakes in Pasco County on a charge of principal to first-degree murder.

Morrison stands accused in the beating death of Jeffrey Chapman.

Morrison's suspected accomplice, 26-year-old Jermaine Adrian Bennett, was charged with first-degree murder.

Chapman's body was found on the 700 block of Mandalay Avenue just after midnight on Oct. 21, 2022.

According to police, Chapman was riding his bicycle home when he was hit by Bennett more than 10 times with a tire iron.