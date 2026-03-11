Clearwater woman arrested after racing crash injures three people, one with traumatic brain injury: affidavit

CLEARWATER, FLA. — A 19-year-old Clearwater woman was arrested for reckless driving with serious bodily injury on March 9, after police officials said she was racing when she crashed, wounding three victims, one with a traumatic brain injury.

According to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit, Taylor Harvey, of Clearwater, was driving a Chevy Tahoe on Jan. 7 at about 7:16 a.m., when witnesses said she was racing another vehicle on Seminole Boulevard.

Surveillance videos from local businesses also showed the vehicles racing each other.

Harvey overtook the other vehicle before slamming into a Mazda SUV, which “sustained catastrophic damage,” the report stated.

A Crash Data Retrieval (CDR) report, which can analyze speed, braking and steering, showed that Harvey was traveling 91 mph in a 45-mph zone before she hit the Mazda, Clearwater Police Department officials said in the report.

A front seat passenger in the Mazda suffered a traumatic brain injury as well as other internal wounds.

The driver of the Mazda suffered a broken pelvis, multiple broken bones and was still unable to walk due to the crash, the affidavit stated.

A back seat passenger in the Mazda suffered a torn stomach and other internal injuries.

Harvey was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on no bond.