PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — With soaring gas prices nationwide, it can be more difficult to take that vacation you've been planning for months.

One local hospitality business is trying to encourage tourism despite the rising gas prices.

WATCH: Bilmar Beach Resort offers gas credit amid rising prices

Bilmar Beach Resort offers gas credit amid rising prices

"Fantastic people in a fantastic place, and I can’t imagine anyone going anywhere else," said Dewell Mains.

Mains visits Treasure Island twice a year, but this time, travel was a little more expensive

"It's just the way it is, I’m not going to let it get me upset," said Mains.

He said that he spent $65 to fill up his tank to travel from Orlando to the island.

He said it's worth it.

“If you stayed here for a month, you’d see what I’m saying, how good the people are here. It’s just a pleasure," he said.

The cost of gas was roughly $3 a gallon in the Orlando area this time last year, making a trip from Orlando to Treasure Island roughly $24 dollars round trip. The average driver would spend about $34 round trip based on current gas prices.

The cost of gas on Treasure Island is close to $4.60 a gallon, making a trip across Florida pretty expensive.

"I hope it changes quickly, it’s really tough. I mean, we are feeling it from gas surcharges from deliveries, our own, just getting to work and back. I only live a mile away, so it helps, but some of our employees and guests drive to get here," said Clyde Smith, who manages the Bilmar Hotel.

Smith said he's worried not as many people will visit with the rising costs, so now the hotel is offering gas credits for anyone booking there.

"I hope that helps them. Basically the drive to the beach and around town will be on us," said Smith.

Smith said guests will get a $25 credit.

"We are showing that we recognize that we are all under a little bit of pressure and we are trying to give them some relief," said Smith.

Mains said he is thankful that the hotel is offering the credit, and hopes people continue to visit his favorite spot.

"I think it’s fantastic, really. You think about how nice that is, it’s a lot of money, and that helps a lot of families get a meal somewhere for them," he said.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.