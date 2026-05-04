Water main break prompts boil water notice for City of Oldsmar: Officials

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Oldsmar due to a water main break.

The City of Oldsmar said a boil notice is now in effect for all properties in the city for at least the next 48 hours due to the break.

All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, mixing baby formula and brushing teeth should be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, officials said. Water use for showing is safe.

Residents are advised to conserve water as crews work to repair the break, the City of Oldsmar said.