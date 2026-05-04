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Water main break prompts boil water notice for City of Oldsmar: Officials

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OLDSMAR, Fla. — A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Oldsmar due to a water main break.

The City of Oldsmar said a boil notice is now in effect for all properties in the city for at least the next 48 hours due to the break.

All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, mixing baby formula and brushing teeth should be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, officials said. Water use for showing is safe.

Residents are advised to conserve water as crews work to repair the break, the City of Oldsmar said.

Lightning fans share cheers and tears in Thunder Alley amid Game 7

Thunder Alley was jumping off the decibel level Sunday night as more than 2,500 fans crammed together to cheer on the Lightning during game seven. However, Tampa Bay 28's Robert Boyd witnessed what started off with cheers and ended with tears.

Lightning fans share cheers and tears in Thunder Alley during Game 7

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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