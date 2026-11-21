PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) — A gas leak along busy U.S. 19 caused traffic disruptions and impacted businesses in the Palm Harbor area Saturday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted with traffic control while the gas company responded to the leak. Authorities initially urged drivers to avoid southbound U.S. 19 from Tampa Road to County Road 39. Tampa Road was also blocked in both directions at U.S. 19, with officials warning drivers to expect heavy traffic.

The sheriff’s office referred questions about the gas leak to Palm Harbor Fire Rescue.

Authorities later reported around noon that all lanes had reopened.

The effects extended beyond traffic. Tampa Bay 28 reached out to a nearby dealership, which said it was impacted by the gas leak and was not accepting customers.

Additional details about what caused the leak and whether any evacuations or injuries were reported were not immediately available.

This article was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence. It was reviewed and edited by a journalist.