Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Body found in water near Dunedin Causeway Bridge: PCSO

Pinellas County Sheriff
WFTS
Pinellas County Sheriff
Posted

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said the body of an adult male was found floating in the water on Aug. 18.

Deputies said they responded to the Dunedin Causeway Bridge area just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday regarding a body in the water.

PCSO said the body of a man was found and confirmed to be deceased.

Deputies said they are investigating. They added the incident does not appear suspicious.

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.