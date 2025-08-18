Body found in water near Dunedin Causeway Bridge: PCSO

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said the body of an adult male was found floating in the water on Aug. 18.
Deputies said they responded to the Dunedin Causeway Bridge area just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday regarding a body in the water.
PCSO said the body of a man was found and confirmed to be deceased.
Deputies said they are investigating. They added the incident does not appear suspicious.
