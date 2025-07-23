Boy hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following shooting in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting.
Deputies said they responded around 5:39 p.m. Wednesday to the 5300 block of Laurel Place for a report of a juvenile male who had been shot.
PCSO said this is an active and ongoing investigation, and deputies don’t believe there is a threat to the public at this time.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.
Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants