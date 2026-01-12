Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pretrial hearing for Jeff Knight on deadly Clearwater Ferry crash set for Monday

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — Jeff Knight is set to appear in a Pinellas County courtroom Monday for a pretrial hearing in connection with an April 2025 crash involving the Clearwater Ferry.

Knight was arrested on July 28, 2025, and charged with eight felony counts of leaving the scene of a boating crash that killed one person and injured multiple people, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

According to court records, he is also facing 16 misdemeanor charges related to speed and not keeping a lookout.

Knight's attorney entered a not guilty plea in a court filing from Aug. 1.

Knight owned several businesses in downtown St. Petersburg, including Jannus Live. Knight stepped down from his position with Jannus Live days after the crash.

Tampa Bay 28 will have a crew in the Pinellas County courtroom during the pretrial hearing on Jan. 12.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

