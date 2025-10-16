Caitlin Clark set to make return to LPGA's pro-am golf tournament in Belleair

BELLEAIR, Fla. — WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever is set to participate in the The ANNIKA, an LPGA pro-am golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club on Nov. 12.
This marks her second consecutive year participating in the event, which is aimed at elevating women's sports. LPGA hall-of-famer Annika Sörenstam is co-hosting the event with World Golf.
“I had an amazing time at The ANNIKA last November and participating in the pro-am alongside Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam, two of the best in the game,” said Clark in a release. “I’m honored to be an ambassador for a company in Gainbridge® that is so committed to elevating women’s sports. I can’t wait to return to Tampa in November to play in the Pro-Am with the best women golfers in the world.”
Players will go head-to-head for a chance at a share of a $3.25 million purse — one of the largest on the LPGA tour, according to the release.
Clark has been recovering from a season ending right groin injury that she sustained in July.
