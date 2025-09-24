Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cat rescued from engine of Pinellas Park police car

Pinellas Park Police Department
Posted

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — According to the Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD), officers and garage staff worked together on Tuesday to rescue a cat trapped in the engine area of a police patrol car.

Police said the unexpected discovery happened at the station when officers heard faint meowing coming from one of the cars.

With coordinated teamwork, the cat was safely removed and taken to BluePearl Pet Hospital for evaluation and care.

Officials said the cat is safe and in good hands.

