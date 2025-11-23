Clearwater family honors late mother with annual Thanksgiving meal donations

CLEARWATER, Fla. — For the 22nd year, the Noyes family in Clearwater is honoring their late mother by providing full Thanksgiving dinners to families in need through their Operation Stone Soup program.

The effort comes at a time when many families are struggling to make ends meet due to inflation, the recent federal government shutdown, and delayed SNAP benefits. Local food banks report that demand for assistance continues to rise, especially as the holidays approach.

Matthew Noyes of the Noyes Family Foundation said their mother inspired them to give back and help others in the community.

“Mom taught us that one person can't help everybody, but everybody can help one person, and that's what we really try to do through our Operation Stone Soup,” Noyes said. “We give that Thanksgiving dinner to a family, and they invite a neighbor who may be lonely, that’s really what the idea is all about. Just keep giving, keep giving, and keep giving.”

Each year, the family provides a turkey and all the fixings, ensuring that recipients can share the meal and the spirit of the holiday with others. Families who received the meals this year were referred through local food banks working to meet the growing need across the region.