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Clearwater firefighters battle blaze at abandoned motel

Clearwater firefighters responded to a blaze early Wednesday morning after flames were spotted on the roof of an abandoned motel, officials said.
Clearwater firefighters battle blaze at abandoned motel
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CLEARWATER BEACH, FLA. — Clearwater firefighters responded to a blaze early Wednesday morning after flames were spotted on the roof of an abandoned motel, officials said.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue crews responded to the two-alarm fire in the 400 block of East Shore Drive on Clearwater Beach.

The call came in at 3:45 a.m. when fire was spotted at the abandoned motel.
As firefighters first arrived, there was heavy fire originating from the roof, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

6.1 earthquake off the coast of Cuba, Tampa Bay residents report feeling quake

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a 6.1 magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Cuba around 2 p.m. on June 8. Viewers and residents around the Tampa Bay area have reported feeling the earthquake.

6.1 earthquake off the coast of Cuba, Tampa Bay residents report feeling quake

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