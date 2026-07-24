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Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by St. Pete ahead of 727 Day

Meteorologist Greg Dee gave Friday morning’s forecast live at the Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg during 727 weekend.
Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by St. Pete ahead of 727 Day
Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by St. Pete ahead of 727 Day
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Meteorologist Greg Dee gave Friday morning’s forecast live at the Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg ahead of 727 Day celebrations.

While the official 727 Day is on Monday, the Sunken Gardens is one of many locations taking part in this weekend’s celebrations leading up to the event.

WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by St. Pete ahead of 727 Day

Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by St. Pete ahead of 727 Day

After the forecast, Greg broke down everything going on this weekend, which includes baseball games, free giveaways, an ice cream festival, and more.

Then on Monday, plenty of businesses will be offering deals, including at the Sunken Gardens, where they'll be doing BOGO admissions.

To make sure that you're taking advantage of all the deals for 727 Day, download the passport app on the Visit Saint Pete Clearwater website.

Florida memory care facility files for bankruptcy after $1.5M court judgment

A Pasco County memory care facility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy weeks after a judge ordered it to pay a $1.5 million award to a resident's family in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Florida memory care facility files for bankruptcy after $1.5M court judgment

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