ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Meteorologist Greg Dee gave Friday morning’s forecast live at the Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg ahead of 727 Day celebrations.

While the official 727 Day is on Monday, the Sunken Gardens is one of many locations taking part in this weekend’s celebrations leading up to the event.

WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by St. Pete ahead of 727 Day

Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by St. Pete ahead of 727 Day

After the forecast, Greg broke down everything going on this weekend, which includes baseball games, free giveaways, an ice cream festival, and more.

Then on Monday, plenty of businesses will be offering deals, including at the Sunken Gardens, where they'll be doing BOGO admissions.

To make sure that you're taking advantage of all the deals for 727 Day, download the passport app on the Visit Saint Pete Clearwater website.