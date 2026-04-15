Clearwater man seriously injured after being ejected in US-19 rollover crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 20-year-old Clearwater man was seriously injured after being ejected during a rollover crash on US-19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the GMC Yukon was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed south of Republic Drive when the driver lost control.

The vehicle overturned, ejecting the driver. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.