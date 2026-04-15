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Clearwater man seriously injured after being ejected in US-19 rollover crash

Clearwater man seriously injured after being ejected in US-19 rollover crash
FHP
Clearwater man seriously injured after being ejected in US-19 rollover crash
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CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 20-year-old Clearwater man was seriously injured after being ejected during a rollover crash on US-19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the GMC Yukon was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed south of Republic Drive when the driver lost control.

The vehicle overturned, ejecting the driver. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Hit-and-run victim pushes for motorcycle safety from hospital bed

Deputies are still investigating a hit-and-run crash in Ruskin that left a motorcycle driver fighting for his life in a hospital bed.

Hit and run victim pushes for motorcycle safety from hospital bed

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