Clearwater man seriously injured after being ejected in US-19 rollover crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 20-year-old Clearwater man was seriously injured after being ejected during a rollover crash on US-19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the GMC Yukon was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed south of Republic Drive when the driver lost control.
The vehicle overturned, ejecting the driver. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Hit-and-run victim pushes for motorcycle safety from hospital bed
Deputies are still investigating a hit-and-run crash in Ruskin that left a motorcycle driver fighting for his life in a hospital bed.
Hit and run victim pushes for motorcycle safety from hospital bed