Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes two rescued manatees

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomed two new manatees after they were rescued earlier this year.

Tanya Ward, the manatee rehabilitation manager at the aquarium, said the manatees, Axle and Gilbert, arrived from ZooTampa in late September where they received critical care.

"Axle was rescued in the Venice area with cold stress. Cold stress, I kind of describe it as hypothermia to a human. It could present as pneumonia. They become very lethargic. They have bleaching of the skin. They can lose like parts of their tail or their pectoral fins," Ward said.

Gilbert was rescued in Sun Springs as an orphan calf with a low body temperature. Ward said he was also underweight.

Staff at CMA will monitor their health, behavior and progress as they adjust to a new environment.

“Axle and Gilbert have already made tremendous progress since they were rescued earlier this year, and we’re excited to welcome them to Clearwater Marine Aquarium for this next stage of their rehabilitation,” said Dr. Shelly Marquardt, vice president of animal and environmental health at the aquarium.

“Our focus right now is giving them the time and space they need to settle into their new environment while we closely monitor their health, behavior and progress," she added. "Every step we take is with the ultimate goal of preparing them for a successful return to the wild.”

As part of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP), CMA provides second-stage rehabilitation care for manatees recovering from illness, injury and other challenges. This stage of care helps prepare recovering manatees for the ultimate goal of returning them back into the wild.

To report a stranding or marine animal in distress contact CMA's 24-hour rescue hotline 727-441-1790 Ext. 1.

People may also call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922).

"We actually tell people, or recommend, please do not help them. It’s a normal human nature to want to help them, get them get back in the water, but they really need to be medically evaluated to see what’s going on with them before they put back in the water," Ward said.

The aquarium hopes to release the two manatees back into the wild in early 2027.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.