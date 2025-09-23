Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pinellas County

Clearwater motorcyclist seriously injured in SR-580 crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 40-year-old Clearwater woman was seriously injured Tuesday after her motorcycle collided with a sedan on State Road 580, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Investigators said the crash happened east of Summerdale Drive when a 95-year-old Clearwater woman driving a Honda Accord stopped in the center turn lane, then turned left into the path of the oncoming Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

