Clearwater officials search for 4 missing boaters from Polk County

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for four missing boaters who failed to return from a fishing trip on Monday.

The City of Clearwater said the four missing boaters, from Polk County, left from the Seminole Street Boat Ramp at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 in a 25-foot green-and-white catamaran called "Money Well Wasted."

The missing boaters have been identified as 70-year-old Dennis Woods, 90-year-old Clarence Woods, 42-year-old Cris Harding Sr., and 18-year-old Cris Harding Jr.

City of Clearwater

According to family members, the group usually returns at around 4 p.m., but when they hadn't returned, relatives contacted the police just before 8 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said officers found the truck and trailer still at the boat ramp, with no sign of the boat or boaters.

The Coast Guard searched on Monday night and will continue the search at daybreak, per officials. The report also said fishermen typically travel 25 miles offshore.

Police are asking any boaters heading out on the water today to report any sightings to 727-562-4242.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.