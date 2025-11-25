Clearwater police arrest driver on DUI after car crashes through wall on U.S. 19

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after a car slammed into a concrete dividing wall on U.S. 19, forcing the closure of southbound lanes for several hours.

Clearwater Police Department

The crash happened shortly after 12:30 a.m., where Nursery Road dead-ends into U.S. 19. Police said an eastbound car on Nursery failed to slow or stop at the stop sign, crossed the southbound access road, and hit the concrete wall separating the main highway from the access road.

Debris from the wall was scattered across the southbound lanes, prompting a shutdown of the roadway for about four hours.

Clearwater Police Department

The 26-year-old driver ran from the scene but was caught shortly after when he attempted to return home. Police said Jon A. Wilson was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital for medical treatment before being booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Wilson is charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving injury.

Clearwater Police Department