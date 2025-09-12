Clearwater police search for Jacksonville teen

CLEARWATER, Fla. — UPDATE: THE TEEN HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE.

The Clearwater Police Department is looking for a Jacksonville teenager who police said was last seen sitting by the water after attending a concert on Thursday night.

Police said 17-year-old Analicia McKenna Duran was last seen in the late evening hours of Sept. 11 in the area of Coachman Park and The BayCare Sound.

She was wearing baggy jean shorts, a striped gray crop-top type shirt and navy blue high-top Converse shoes.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement also issued a Missing Child Alert for the teenager on Friday morning.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 727-562-4242.