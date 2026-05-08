Clearwater police search for missing 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department is asking for help locating a 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who has been reported missing.
Officials said Aaron Douglas Athertan was last seen in the 900 block of South Myrtle Avenue.
Athertan is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and is believed to be on foot.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.
Puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at vet
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams finds out more on the one-year-old male Maltese puppy that died after spending days recovering from abuse.
'He was loved': Tampa puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at Pet Resource Center