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Clearwater police search for missing 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

Clearwater police search for missing 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s
CPD
Clearwater police search for missing 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s
Posted

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department is asking for help locating a 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who has been reported missing.

Officials said Aaron Douglas Athertan was last seen in the 900 block of South Myrtle Avenue.

Athertan is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

Puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at vet

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams finds out more on the one-year-old male Maltese puppy that died after spending days recovering from abuse.

'He was loved': Tampa puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at Pet Resource Center

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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