Clearwater police search for missing 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department is asking for help locating a 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who has been reported missing.

Officials said Aaron Douglas Athertan was last seen in the 900 block of South Myrtle Avenue.

Athertan is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.