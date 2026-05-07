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Police ask public's help in $8k Clearwater fraud case

$8k Clearwater fraud case, police investigation May 7
Clearwater Police Department
$8k Clearwater fraud case, police investigation May 7
Posted

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department said it looking to identify two people and vehicle in connection with a fraud case.

Police said $8,000 was taken from a stolen debit card, which was used at various locations.

CPD said the suspect individuals involved were seen driving a silver BMW.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CPD at 727-562-4242.

Puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at vet

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams finds out more on the one-year-old male Maltese puppy that died after spending days recovering from abuse.

'He was loved': Tampa puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at Pet Resource Center

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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