Police ask public's help in $8k Clearwater fraud case

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department said it looking to identify two people and vehicle in connection with a fraud case.
Police said $8,000 was taken from a stolen debit card, which was used at various locations.
CPD said the suspect individuals involved were seen driving a silver BMW.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CPD at 727-562-4242.
Puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at vet
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams finds out more on the one-year-old male Maltese puppy that died after spending days recovering from abuse.
'He was loved': Tampa puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at Pet Resource Center