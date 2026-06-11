Clearwater police stop planned beach takeover: CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police prevented a planned beach takeover after early detection and action by specialized units.

The department’s Real-Time Operations Center learned of a social media post advertising the event for June 10 and quickly identified those involved. On June 5, the Threat Management Unit issued a cease-and-desist order to the person circulating the post, and cancellation notices followed the next day.

“Various assets throughout our agency worked hard to identify those who had publicized the event,” said Chief Eric Gandy. “Once we found the person circulating it, he was told in no uncertain terms that this event was not welcome on our beach.”

Clearwater Police Department

Out of caution, police increased manpower at the beach on the day of the event. Officials noted uncertainty about how many saw the original post, the cancellation, or any re-posts.

“We wanted beach businesses and our visitors to know they were safe,” Chief Gandy said of the increased staffing.

Clearwater Police Department

The police chief praised the work of the Real-Time Operations Center, the Threat Management Unit, and other officers, as well as residents who sent in tips.