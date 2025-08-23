CLEARWATER, Fla. — Dozens of Clearwater residents traded volleys and cheers on the pickleball court Saturday to raise money for 15-year-old Austin Wallace, a teen fighting a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer.
WATCH: Clearwater rallies with pickleball fundraiser for teen battling rare bone cancer
Wallace is the nephew of Clearwater firefighter Jeff Wallace. He was born in Clearwater and now lives in Pennsylvania, but his family was overwhelmed by the community here coming together.
“I don’t think he would have enough words to say how much he appreciates everybody, for coming out and donating for the cause. It’s very overwhelming for him, and he couldn't appreciate it more than what everybody is doing for him,” said an attendee.
All the money raised will help pay for hospital and medical bills.
“You know, it might just be time we take a look if HOAs are really even necessary.
Maybe we should just do away with homeowner associations as a whole.”
South Florida lawmaker Rep. Juan Carlos Porras (R-Miami) says it may be time to do away with homeowners associations altogether, as more Floridians speak out about rising fees, costly lawsuits, and even arrests tied to HOA disputes. He said this week that he is considering filing legislation in the next session that would abolish HOAs statewide.