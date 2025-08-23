CLEARWATER, Fla. — Dozens of Clearwater residents traded volleys and cheers on the pickleball court Saturday to raise money for 15-year-old Austin Wallace, a teen fighting a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer.

Clearwater rallies with pickleball fundraiser for teen battling rare bone cancer

Wallace is the nephew of Clearwater firefighter Jeff Wallace. He was born in Clearwater and now lives in Pennsylvania, but his family was overwhelmed by the community here coming together.

“I don’t think he would have enough words to say how much he appreciates everybody, for coming out and donating for the cause. It’s very overwhelming for him, and he couldn't appreciate it more than what everybody is doing for him,” said an attendee.

All the money raised will help pay for hospital and medical bills.