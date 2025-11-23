Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Clearwater woman killed in I-275 crash after driver of vehicle fell asleep: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Clearwater woman was killed in Interstate 275 crash on Sunday morning after the driver of the vehicle she was in fell asleep, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Chevy Colorado, driven by a 21-year-old Pinellas Park man, was traveling southbound on I-275 near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge at about 4 a.m.

North of the Pinellas Rest Area, the driver fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle which then left the highway, the report stated.

The Chevy first struck a tree and then a guardrail, causing the 27-year-old victim to be ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.

The driver and two other passengers traveling in the vehicle were not injured.

