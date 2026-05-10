Courtney Campbell Causeway closing for two nights starting Monday: FDOT

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Courtney Campbell Causeway will close in both directions on Monday and Tuesday nights for bridge work.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), all lanes on State Road 60 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting.

FDOT officials said westbound drivers can use State Road 580 and U.S. 19 to reach Pinellas County or take southbound Interstate 275 over the Howard Frankland Bridge and follow Ulmerton Road to U.S. 19.

Eastbound drivers can take the Bayside Bridge to Ulmerton Road, then northbound I-275 over the Howard Frankland Bridge to access SR 60.

The closures are part of the pedestrian overpass project on the causeway. Drivers are urged to use caution in the work zone.