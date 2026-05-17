Two Clearwater fires leave one injured, five displaced: CFR

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews responded to two separate fires overnight, one late Saturday night and one early Sunday morning, the department said in a news release.

Officials said the first fire was reported at 11:48 p.m. Saturday at 19135 U.S. Highway 19 N. One resident was taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators determined the fire began in the kitchen due to unattended cooking.

The second fire was reported at 3:51 a.m. Sunday at 1439 Cleveland Street. No injuries were reported, but five residents were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the second fire remains under investigation.