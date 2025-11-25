1 trauma alert after PSTA bus crash at intersection in Clearwater: CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police Department (CPD) and Clearwater Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a crash that occurred at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Countryside Boulevard at 3:12 p.m.
The crash involved a PSTA bus. A traffic signal pole was also struck, causing it to fall into the road.
Multiple patients are being transported to the hospital — one on a trauma alert.
The remaining injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Traffic on U.S. 19 is not affected, but the area should be avoided.
Missing beehives returned to 84-year-old Florida beekeeper after story goes viral
Richard Marquette lost 20 beehives in July when someone mistakenly cleared his property, taking away his primary source of income from honey sales.
Missing beehives returned to 84-year-old Florida beekeeper after story goes viral