1 trauma alert after PSTA bus crash at intersection in Clearwater: CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police Department (CPD) and Clearwater Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a crash that occurred at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Countryside Boulevard at 3:12 p.m.

The crash involved a PSTA bus. A traffic signal pole was also struck, causing it to fall into the road.

Multiple patients are being transported to the hospital — one on a trauma alert.

The remaining injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Traffic on U.S. 19 is not affected, but the area should be avoided.