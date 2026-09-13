Crash on Gandy Bridge in Pinellas shuts down right lane

A multi-vehicle crash was reported on the west end of the Gandy Bridge East in Pinellas County, officials aid.
The right lane is blocked.
The crash includes injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Motorists are advised to use caution.
Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers
Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.
Saudi flight from Tampa and secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network