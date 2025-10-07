Swimmer hospitalized after Clearwater Beach incident

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Crews located a missing man in his 30s in the water off Clearwater Beach following a search on Tuesday afternoon.
Family members reported the swimmer missing around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in waters just south of Pier 60.
Officials said he was taken to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story.
