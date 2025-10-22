Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Dunedin crash with truck

DUNEDIN, Fla. — According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), deputies are investigating a crash involving a truck and an electric bicycle that left a 67-year-old rider with life-threatening injuries in Dunedin.

Deputies said the collision happened Tuesday around 3:55 p.m. at the intersection of Wilson Street and the Pinellas Trail.

Investigators said Raymond Schemkes, 30, was driving a 2019 Ford F-250 eastbound on Wilson Street and stopped at a stop sign before accelerating through the intersection. At the same time, Jeffrey Slocum, 67, was riding his electric bicycle southbound on the Pinellas Trail and failed to stop for the stop sign, colliding with the truck.

Slocum, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Schemkes was uninjured and cooperative with deputies.

The sheriff’s office said impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.