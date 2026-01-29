Deputy from the Department of Detention and Corrections in Pinellas County arrested, fired: PCSO

LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday the arrest and termination of a deputy from the Department of Detention and Corrections.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. on Jan. 29 at the Sheriff's Administration Building in Largo.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
