Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Deputy from the Department of Detention and Corrections in Pinellas County arrested, fired: PCSO

Pinellas County Sheriff
WFTS
Pinellas County Sheriff
Posted
and last updated

LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday the arrest and termination of a deputy from the Department of Detention and Corrections.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. on Jan. 29 at the Sheriff's Administration Building in Largo.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Space heaters could spark problems with your insurance coverage

As temperatures drop, especially overnight, you might find yourself tempted to turn on a space heater. While using those heating sources comes with a well-known fire risk, it could also spark lesser-known problems with your insurance coverage.

Space heaters could spark problems with your insurance coverage

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.