Kayaker missing for over a week found dead on Clearwater Beach: PCSO

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — The body of missing kayaker Elias Guillermo Lara Vargas was found on Tuesday morning on Clearwater Beach.

He has been missing for over a week, and deputies say a citizen discovered him a little after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 27. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office led search efforts with assistance from the United States Coast Guard, Dunedin Fire Rescue, Clearwater Police Department, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Investigators say the incident does not appear suspicious, and the next of kin has been notified.