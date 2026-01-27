Child found dead in St. Petersburg home: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A young child was found dead inside a St. Petersburg home.

Officers responded to a call at 1760 Tanglewood Drive NE, where they discovered the child, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Initially, SPPD said officers found two people dead. A correction was later sent out, with the child deceased and the adult injured.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.