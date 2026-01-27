Child found dead in St. Petersburg home: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A young child was found dead inside a St. Petersburg home.
Officers responded to a call at 1760 Tanglewood Drive NE, where they discovered the child, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Initially, SPPD said officers found two people dead. A correction was later sent out, with the child deceased and the adult injured.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Protesters gather in Zephyrhills demanding justice after fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota
More than 50 demonstrators lined the streets near Alice Park following the weekend death of Alex Pretti during an immigration enforcement operation.
Protesters gather in Zephyrhills demanding justice after shooting in Minnesota