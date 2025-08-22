Domestic incident involving firearm in Seminole, 2 people taken to hospital: PCSO

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said deputies are working a domestic situation involving a firearm in Seminole.
PCSO said deputies are at the scene in the area of the 1400 block of Anchorage Circle. A man and a woman have been transported to the hospital.
There is no threat to the public, but PCSO urges people to stay out of the area until the situation is resolved.
This is an ongoing investigation.
“You know, it might just be time we take a look if HOAs are really even necessary.
Maybe we should just do away with homeowner associations as a whole.”
South Florida lawmaker Rep. Juan Carlos Porras (R-Miami) says it may be time to do away with homeowners associations altogether, as more Floridians speak out about rising fees, costly lawsuits, and even arrests tied to HOA disputes. He said this week that he is considering filing legislation in the next session that would abolish HOAs statewide.