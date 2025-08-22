Domestic incident involving firearm in Seminole, 2 people taken to hospital: PCSO

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said deputies are working a domestic situation involving a firearm in Seminole.

PCSO said deputies are at the scene in the area of the 1400 block of Anchorage Circle. A man and a woman have been transported to the hospital.

There is no threat to the public, but PCSO urges people to stay out of the area until the situation is resolved.

This is an ongoing investigation.