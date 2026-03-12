Gibbs High School history museum prepares for centennial celeberation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Every high school has a history class, but at Gibbs High School in St. Pete, they have a whole classroom dedicated to their rich history, and next year they will celebrate 100 years.

“Gibbs is worth an entire museum, 100 years of history. We need an entire room because we want the community and city to realize what a jewel is here at Gibbs High School,” said teacher Dennis Zuercher, who spearheaded the project. “How much this school has meant to past generations, how much it means to the present, and how much it will mean to the future generations, we want to make sure we tell that story.”

From the sports to the music to the clubs, Zuercher, who graduated from Gibbs, has been busy collecting artifacts and mementos dating as far back as the 1940s.

“Some of them in storage from moving from the old campus to the new campus, some have been donated by alumni,” said Zuercher. “One of the things I like most is something that someone found at a garage sale that was a trophy from the 1951 boys basketball championship.”

The museum not only encompasses an entire classroom but also the lobby of the school theater.

Cynthia White is one of several alumni ecstatic to see her class prominently on display.

“I was in the class of 1970 at Gibbs High School and we were the last all-black class to graduate before integration really set in,” said White.

Cynthia went on to be a counselor at Gibbs for 35 years. She says this museum brings a sense of pride to every Gladiator who walks through it.

“As long as I’m able to be a part of this to make sure that our history continues and is not forgotten, then I want to be a part of that,” said white.

The museum serves as a major bridge between her generation and today's students.

“How Gibbs got to be what it is, they don’t know what people before me endured, they don’t know what I endured as a student,” said White.

“One of the first thing I noticed was the amount of culture that the high school had and I love that it’s finally being able to be displayed, and others can finally see,” said senior Ginika Ovinko.

Students say they can’t wait to see their own photos, trophies, and accolades joining those who came before them.

“It’s great to see that people still have a love and heart for this school even after 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 years,” said senior Amerie Akuffo.

“I 100 percent believe that if I came back here in 20 years and I saw stuff from when I graduated high school in my four years I would be in shock and it would just remind me how amazing these past four years are and how grateful I am,” said senior Leila Cabric.

The school continues to collect memorabilia in preparation for next year’s centennial celebration.

“Reach out to us, we want your stuff, we want your stories, we want your memorabilia because you are all part of the Gladiator family,” said Zuercher.

For more information on how to donate, email gibbshistorymuseum@gmail.com.



