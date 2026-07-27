Driver faces DUI, child neglect charges after 3 kids injured in Largo crash: LPD

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department (LPD) said a man is facing DUI and child neglect charges after crashing with three juvenile passengers in the car on Sunday evening.

LPD said it received reports of a single-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of Dryer Avenue just after 8 p.m. on July 26.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates 31-year-old Dezmond Sanford was traveling westbound on Dryer Avenue at a high rate of speed with three juvenile passengers when he lost control of the vehicle.

LPD said Sanford and the three passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said they believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

As of July 27, police said Sanford and two of the juvenile passengers are still in the hospital, while the third juvenile has been released.

LPD said Sanford is being charged with two counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury and three counts of child neglect.

Police said he will be taken into custody after he is released from the hospital.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.